Insider Selling: Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) COO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of WAL opened at $114.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.38. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $59,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.
About Western Alliance Bancorporation
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
