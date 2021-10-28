Insider Selling: Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) COO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WAL opened at $114.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.38. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAL. Truist increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $59,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

