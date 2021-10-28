Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Trading Up 6.1%

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s stock price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.82 and last traded at $28.00. Approximately 9,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 962,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Insmed by 27.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,004,000 after acquiring an additional 961,181 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 6.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,808,000 after acquiring an additional 396,163 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in Insmed by 3.3% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,019,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,304,000 after acquiring an additional 194,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 33.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,948 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

