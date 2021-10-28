Inspecs Group (LON:SPEC) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Inspecs Group (LON:SPEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:SPEC opened at GBX 399 ($5.21) on Thursday. Inspecs Group has a 52-week low of GBX 171.65 ($2.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 638 ($8.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £404.15 million and a P/E ratio of -105.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 389.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 383.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames. Inspecs Group PLC offers its products directly to retailers, distributors, and brand partners.

