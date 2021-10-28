InsurAce (INSUR) One Day Volume Hits $3.15 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00002558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $17.55 million and $3.15 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, InsurAce has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00069535 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00069968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00094780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,547.05 or 1.01062522 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,225.26 or 0.06938029 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002544 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

