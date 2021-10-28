Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Integer also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.90-4.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITGR. Argus increased their price target on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.50. 72,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.42. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.63.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $312.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. Research analysts expect that Integer will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,663.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $246,328.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,772 shares of company stock worth $1,596,670 in the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Integer stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,458 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Integer worth $14,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.