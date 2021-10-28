Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,705 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Intel by 270.4% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 60.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.30.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

