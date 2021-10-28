Inter Parfums, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Parfums in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.88. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $85.49.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

