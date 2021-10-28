Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $96.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.64 million. On average, analysts expect Intercept Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $40.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICPT shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

