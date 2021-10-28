Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.56

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.56 and last traded at $47.56, with a volume of 121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,800,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,626,000 after purchasing an additional 71,691 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 506,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,466,000 after purchasing an additional 38,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 131,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 38,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

