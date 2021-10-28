Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the September 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWR traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,938. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.73. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $67.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.369 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBWR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000.

