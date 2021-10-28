Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 46,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,289. Invesco has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

