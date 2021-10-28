Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBW. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,251,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,456,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2,292.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 45,165 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 62,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 30,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 161.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,423 shares during the period.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of PBW stock opened at $83.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.44. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $62.27 and a 52 week high of $138.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.