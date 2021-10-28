Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Acquires New Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.72. The stock had a trading volume of 70,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,732. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.19. The company has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

