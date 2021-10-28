Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Buys Shares of 12,013 Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 25.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion and a PE ratio of 29.87.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIRC. Truist increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.82.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.