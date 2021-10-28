Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Invests $1.75 Million in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,488. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.89 and a twelve month high of $110.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.198 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.