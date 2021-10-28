Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Makes New Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of VPU stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.27. 3,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,136. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $152.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.45.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

