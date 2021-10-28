Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Purchases Shares of 3,234 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000. BlackRock makes up about 1.7% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 314,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLK traded up $11.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $928.55. 2,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.90 and a 1 year high of $959.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $895.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $871.05.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $952.93.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

