Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $178.21

Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $178.21 and traded as high as $194.01. Investors Title shares last traded at $191.01, with a volume of 1,161 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $84.96 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the 3rd quarter worth $1,312,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,402,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. 41.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Title Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

