iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. On average, analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $68.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 1.28. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $286.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,154 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of iRhythm Technologies worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.83.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.