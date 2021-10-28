iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.97 EPS

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of iRobot stock traded up $7.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.74. 1,112,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,293. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $197.40.

Get iRobot alerts:

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iRobot stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.13% of iRobot worth $29,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.