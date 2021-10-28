iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $60.11.

