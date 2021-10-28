iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $73.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.33. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $52.61 and a 1 year high of $75.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

