iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 401,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 10,555,760 shares.The stock last traded at $34.28 and had previously closed at $34.22.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

