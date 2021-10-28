Islet Management LP Acquires New Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,290,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,101,000. Invitation Homes accounts for about 1.0% of Islet Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Islet Management LP owned about 0.22% of Invitation Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.92. The stock had a trading volume of 41,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,019. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

