Islet Management LP Decreases Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Islet Management LP decreased its stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Islet Management LP’s holdings in Groupon were worth $23,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 14.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 298,330 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 36,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Groupon by 307.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,644 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Groupon by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,817 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Groupon by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 49,255 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 21,955 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.37. 13,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $630.95 million, a PE ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 2.73.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $265.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.96 million. Groupon had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 14.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

