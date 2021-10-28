Islet Management LP Invests $10.59 Million in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,594,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 711.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LendingTree by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at $644,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TREE has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

TREE stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.50. 11,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,120. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.07 and a beta of 1.48. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.02 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. The company had revenue of $270.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.01 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

