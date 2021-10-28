Islet Management LP Makes New $13.94 Million Investment in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU)

Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITTU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $747,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $995,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $995,000.

Get Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LITTU remained flat at $$10.22 on Thursday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,283. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.