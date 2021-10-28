Islet Management LP Purchases 100,000 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Islet Management LP raised its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Islet Management LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $17,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,284,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 204,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,804 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,391,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $170,223,000 after purchasing an additional 73,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.53. 83,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,241,789. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $36.59 and a 52 week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

