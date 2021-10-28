Islet Management LP Raises Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Islet Management LP grew its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Islet Management LP owned 0.10% of Lyft worth $21,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,928 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYFT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist upped their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.49.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $358,543.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,423. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.48. The company had a trading volume of 147,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,101,234. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.02.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

