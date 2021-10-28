Islet Management LP Takes Position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Islet Management LP bought a new stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIDI traded up 0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 8.29. 184,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,182,664. DiDi Global Inc. has a 52-week low of 7.16 and a 52-week high of 18.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 8.27.

Separately, Atlantic Securities lowered DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

