Islet Management LP Takes Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,180,000. Islet Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of MarketAxess at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 233.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.00.

MKTX stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $406.51. 1,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,888. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.17 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at $374,577,502.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.