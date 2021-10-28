Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Bruce Allan Johnson Sells 17,125 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE JBL opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.70. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $64.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth $50,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

