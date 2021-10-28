Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $95,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $136.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.50 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.