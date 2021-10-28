Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Jamf from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of JAMF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.79. 812,474 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $89,692.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock valued at $302,382,215.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 68.2% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,498,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,866,000 after buying an additional 3,851,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 38.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,327,000 after buying an additional 1,244,243 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 73.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,882,000 after buying an additional 596,769 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Jamf by 5,263.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 501,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf during the second quarter worth $14,614,000.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

