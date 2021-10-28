Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €24.50 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, freenet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €22.50 ($26.47).

FRA:FNTN opened at €22.64 ($26.64) on Monday. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.15.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

