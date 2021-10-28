Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $250.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.42.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $221.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.79. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $153.49 and a one year high of $224.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

