Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polymetal International in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Polymetal International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AUCOY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polymetal International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

AUCOY stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.