Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.59.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $56.55 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

