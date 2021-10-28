Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 6,439.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547,201 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.22% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $19,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.49. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $43.60.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

