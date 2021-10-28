Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €154.00 Price Target for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €151.13 ($177.79).

EPA:ML opened at €135.40 ($159.29) on Monday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 12-month high of €130.85 ($153.94). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €136.55 and a 200 day moving average price of €132.20.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

