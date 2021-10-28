Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €230.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($298.82) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €227.33 ($267.45).

Shares of ALV opened at €201.20 ($236.71) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €196.65. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

