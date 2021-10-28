Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PetMed Express in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PetMed Express’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $536.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.54. PetMed Express has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in PetMed Express by 3.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PetMed Express by 5.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PetMed Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 7.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 3.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

