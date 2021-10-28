Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.95.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXTA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.61. 19,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,459,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,595 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 76.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,108,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth $45,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

