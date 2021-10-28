Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Veoneer, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Veoneer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Veoneer’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

VNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $31.30 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

NYSE:VNE opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.45. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Veoneer’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Veoneer by 3.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Veoneer by 48.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veoneer by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after buying an additional 63,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Veoneer by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

