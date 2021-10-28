Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 46,261 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 18,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 39.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,400. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

