Jefferies Group LLC Has $665,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 16.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Redburn Partners downgraded T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.36.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $116.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.22. The stock has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

