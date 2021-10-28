Jefferies Group LLC Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 163.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,656 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,404,000 after purchasing an additional 867,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,086,000 after purchasing an additional 682,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,845,000 after purchasing an additional 584,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after purchasing an additional 463,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.46.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $178.24 on Thursday. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

