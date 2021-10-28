Jefferies Group LLC Purchases 780 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $162.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.47 and its 200-day moving average is $156.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $165.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

