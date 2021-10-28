Jefferies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LGAC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $727,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,930,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,320,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,868,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,956,000. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LGAC opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.71. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

