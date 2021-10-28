JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.07

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.07 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 47 ($0.61). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 43.75 ($0.57), with a volume of 235,655 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of £75.13 million and a PE ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.07.

JKX Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

